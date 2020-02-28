Miriam Foundation consolidates autism services at new location: ‘We’ve run out of room’

Send this page to someone via email

It’s been a busy few days at the Miriam Foundation as staff get ready for the big move.

On Monday, the foundation’s educational facilities, as well as its administrative and fundraising branches, will be consolidated together under one roof at a new location at 5703 Ferrier St. in Town of Mont-Royal.

The foundation’s goal is to help people with autism spectrum disorders or intellectual disabilities to live full and active lives.

Miriam Foundation president and CEO Warren Greenstone said the move was a necessary one.

“We’ve run out of room, we’ve run out of space,” he said.

The new facility boasts 22,000 square feet, compared to 15,000 square feet of combined space at the foundation’s various locations.

“The new location’s going to be better, it’s going to bring four locations into one and we’ll have the synergy of having all our clinical team in one building,” Greenstone said.

The move will ultimately allow the foundation to provide more services to more clients, while allowing for more versatility in its programming.

“We’re now in the process of changing some of our service offers specifically for children under the age of six on the autism spectrum.” he said, adding the foundation will continue to offer its 20-hour-a-week program and is in the process of implementing a new more flexible program.

Adults will also benefit from the new facilities.

“We actually will have space in the new building to properly service adults and many leisure activities that we offer,” Greenstone said.

