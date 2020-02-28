GoFundMe campaign launched for man seriously injured in Hwy. 7 collision near Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched for the victim of a collision on Highway 7 east of Peterborough on Wednesday night.

According to campaign organizer Jen Garden, her friend Donny Dumas underwent eight hours of surgery at a Toronto hospital following the crash and was moved into an ICU around 2:30 a.m. Friday.

She launched the online fundraiser to support Dumas, his wife Megan and their three children: twin 3-year-olds and a 5-year-old.

She said the family requires financial assistance while he is off work and to cover travel costs to and from Toronto.

“Donny was on his way home to his family when he was in an accident with a transport truck in Peterborough,” Garden wrote. “Donny was taken to a hospital in Toronto in serious condition. Donny will have to undergo many surgeries. The recovery time is unknown.”

Peterborough County OPP, who continue to investigate the cause of the collision, say an eastbound minivan crossed the centre line near Villiers Line and struck a westbound commercial motor vehicle, about 12 kilometres east of Peterborough. The driver of the CMV was not injured, according to police.

The campaign aims to raise $10,000. As of 4:30 p.m., $3,090 from 60 donors had been collected.

Dumas made local headlines on Feb. 9, 2017, when he proposed to Megan during a Peterborough Petes game at the Memorial Centre.

