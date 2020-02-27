Menu

Traffic

Driver suffers serious injuries following collision on Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 27, 2020 11:10 am
Updated February 27, 2020 11:28 am
Peterborough County OPP say 1 person was seriously injured following a collision on Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough on Wednesday night.
Peterborough County OPP say 1 person was seriously injured following a collision on Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough on Wednesday night. Don Mitchell / Global News
