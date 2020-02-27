Driver suffers serious injuries following collision on Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough: OPP

One person suffered serious injuries following a collision on Highway 7 east of Peterborough on Wednesday night.

Peterborough County OPP say the collision between a minivan and commercial motor vehicle (reported to be a transport truck) happened around 10:30 p.m. near Villiers Line in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township, about 12 kilometres east of the city.

Police say from their initial investigation, the eastbound minivan crossed the centre line and struck the westbound CMV.

The driver of the minivan was transported to a Toronto-area hospital with serious injuries, OPP said Thursday morning. The driver of the CMV was not injured.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation, OPP said.

The highway was closed between County Road 38 and Highway 28 until around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.