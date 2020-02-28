Menu

Health

Manitoba premier says ill woman removed from plane in Winnipeg did not have COVID-19

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted February 28, 2020 7:17 pm
WATCH: A passenger was removed from a plane at Winnipeg’s Richardson International Airport with a possible case of COVID-19 Thursday, Global's Marney Blunt reports.

Manitoba’s premier says a woman who fell ill and was taken off a WestJet flight at Winnipeg’s James Armstrong Richmond International Airport Thursday did not have COVID-19.

“It’s not a coronavirus case,” Brian Pallister told reporters at an unrelated Friday press conference.

“Necessary precautions were taken. [It was[ definitely an ill person … but it wasn’t in that category.”

The passenger, a middle-aged woman who sources told Global News had recently been in China, fell ill on WestJet flight 448 from Vancouver to Winnipeg Thursday afternoon.

READ MORE: What happens when a Winnipeg first responder comes in contact with novel coronavirus?

An emergency responder wearing protective gear and a mask removed the woman and passengers remained on the plane for an hour and a half before being allowed off.

Sources told Global News Thursday the woman exhibited symptoms that led to primary screening for COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

On Friday, Manitoba Health said they couldn’t confirm anything about the woman’s immediate health due to privacy reasons.

However, they said “no laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases have been identified in the province.”

