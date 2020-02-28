Manitoba premier says ill woman removed from plane in Winnipeg did not have COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s premier says a woman who fell ill and was taken off a WestJet flight at Winnipeg’s James Armstrong Richmond International Airport Thursday did not have COVID-19.

“It’s not a coronavirus case,” Brian Pallister told reporters at an unrelated Friday press conference.

“Necessary precautions were taken. [It was[ definitely an ill person … but it wasn’t in that category.”

The passenger, a middle-aged woman who sources told Global News had recently been in China, fell ill on WestJet flight 448 from Vancouver to Winnipeg Thursday afternoon.

An emergency responder wearing protective gear and a mask removed the woman and passengers remained on the plane for an hour and a half before being allowed off.

Sources told Global News Thursday the woman exhibited symptoms that led to primary screening for COVID-19.

On Friday, Manitoba Health said they couldn’t confirm anything about the woman’s immediate health due to privacy reasons.

However, they said “no laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases have been identified in the province.”

