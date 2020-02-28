Menu

World

Gare de Lyon, major Paris railway station, evacuated due to nearby fire: police

By Maham Abedi Global News
Posted February 28, 2020 12:34 pm
Updated February 28, 2020 12:37 pm
Breaking News.

Police in Paris say Gare de Lyon, one of the city’s busiest railway stations, is being evacuated after a fire was reported nearby.

“Fire in progress near the Gare de Lyon. Evacuation of the station in progress,” a tweet from police read. “Avoid the area and let the emergency services intervene.”

Images and videos from the scene posted on social media, which were not independently verified by Global News, showed flames near the station and thick clouds of smoke.

It’s not yet confirmed how the fire started, or whether there are any injuries.

Gare de Lyon, also known as Paris-Gare-de-Lyon or Station of Lyon, operates national routes as well as services to other parts of Europe. It is one of France’s largest stations.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Gare De LyonGare de Lyon fireGare de Lyon parisGare de Lyon station firerailway paris fire
