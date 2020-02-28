Gare de Lyon, major Paris railway station, evacuated due to nearby fire: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Paris say Gare de Lyon, one of the city’s busiest railway stations, is being evacuated after a fire was reported nearby.

“Fire in progress near the Gare de Lyon. Evacuation of the station in progress,” a tweet from police read. “Avoid the area and let the emergency services intervene.”

Incendie en cours aux abords de la gare de Lyon. Évacuation de la gare en cours.

⛔ Évitez le secteur et laissez intervenir les secours. pic.twitter.com/5Yj205mvD4 — Préfecture de Police (@prefpolice) February 28, 2020

Images and videos from the scene posted on social media, which were not independently verified by Global News, showed flames near the station and thick clouds of smoke.

Gros incendie à la Gare de Lyon, la fumée ne cesse de s’épaissir… pic.twitter.com/fXvUIHzQBA — Eric Naulleau (@EricNaulleau) February 28, 2020

It’s not yet confirmed how the fire started, or whether there are any injuries.

Gare de Lyon, also known as Paris-Gare-de-Lyon or Station of Lyon, operates national routes as well as services to other parts of Europe. It is one of France’s largest stations.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.