Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

‘It was a dream, but now it is true’: 66 Kingston-area people become Canadian citizens

By Jonna Semple Global News
Posted March 4, 2020 9:25 am
66 people officially sworn in as Canadian Citizens
Families and individuals from all different backgrounds and countries officially became Canadian Citizens.

Sixty-six people from 24 different countries became legal Canadian citizens at the Isabel Bader Centre for the performing arts on Wednesday.

Salin Antuny, his wife and his daughter were one of many families who walked the stage together, accepting their official Canadian citizenship.

“Trying to migrate to different countries, Canada was our top priority,” said Antuny.

“Being home now is a nice feeling. I’m really proud about it as a family.”

The Belleville family says it’s been a long journey to this point.

They came to Canada four-and-a-half years ago from India.

“I am really proud to be a Canadian now,” said his wife Hama.

And that proud feeling is a feeling that is shared by Mohammad Al Homsi, his wife Faten and their children.

Story continues below advertisement

“Very delighted to be a Canadian citizen because it was a dream for us, but now it is true,” said Faten Al Shahsdat.

COMMENTARY: This Canada Day, we need a new citizenship oath

The Syrian refugee family came to Canada four years ago.

First emigrating to Newfoundland and then moving to Kingston six months later, the family says it’s worked hard to learn the language and adjust to everything from the culture to the weather.

READ MORE: Obstacles remain for Syrian refugees to gain Canadian citizenship

“I’m really happy and I’m very delighted and I’m happy for my mom and dad,” said 13-year-old Jamila Al Homsi.

The family says it’s thankful for all the support and one of the first things on the agenda is getting their passports so they can travel.

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Canadian Citizenship CeremonyCanadian CitizensIsabel Bader CentreKingston CanadiansBecoming CanadianCanadian Citizenship Ceremony Kingston
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.