‘It was a dream, but now it is true’: 66 Kingston-area people become Canadian citizens

Sixty-six people from 24 different countries became legal Canadian citizens at the Isabel Bader Centre for the performing arts on Wednesday.

Salin Antuny, his wife and his daughter were one of many families who walked the stage together, accepting their official Canadian citizenship.

“Trying to migrate to different countries, Canada was our top priority,” said Antuny.

“Being home now is a nice feeling. I’m really proud about it as a family.”

The Belleville family says it’s been a long journey to this point.

They came to Canada four-and-a-half years ago from India.

“I am really proud to be a Canadian now,” said his wife Hama.

And that proud feeling is a feeling that is shared by Mohammad Al Homsi, his wife Faten and their children.

“Very delighted to be a Canadian citizen because it was a dream for us, but now it is true,” said Faten Al Shahsdat.

The Syrian refugee family came to Canada four years ago.

First emigrating to Newfoundland and then moving to Kingston six months later, the family says it’s worked hard to learn the language and adjust to everything from the culture to the weather.

“I’m really happy and I’m very delighted and I’m happy for my mom and dad,” said 13-year-old Jamila Al Homsi.

The family says it’s thankful for all the support and one of the first things on the agenda is getting their passports so they can travel.