Remembering the ‘Golden Goal’ 10 years later

By Global News
Posted February 28, 2020 12:34 pm
VANCOUVER, BC - FEBRUARY 28, 2010: Sidney Crosby #87 of Team Canada celebrates after scoring the 'Golden Goal' in overtime during the ice hockey men's gold medal game between USA and Canada on day 17 of the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics.
VANCOUVER, BC - FEBRUARY 28, 2010: Sidney Crosby #87 of Team Canada celebrates after scoring the 'Golden Goal' in overtime during the ice hockey men's gold medal game between USA and Canada on day 17 of the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics. Harry How/Getty Images

Ten years ago today, Canada got its “Golden Goal” in Vancouver.

On Feb. 28, 2010, Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby scored one of the most iconic goals in Canadian sports history.

With 7:40 to go in overtime — the whole country sitting on the edge of their seat — Crosby brought Canadians to their feet when he scored the winning goal on United States goalie Ryan Miller to close out the 2010 Winter Olympics.

Story continues below advertisement

Everyone remembers Crosby’s iconic yell “Iggy, Iggy” to linemate and former Calgary Flames captain Jarome Iginla.

With Crosby making his way to the United States net, Iginlia found Crosby’s stick, and then the puck was in the back of the net.

Squeezing it past Miller seemed impossible from Crosby’s angle, but he made it happen. Canada had become Olympic champions.

READ MORE: He shoots, he scores: N.B. Museum shows off exhibit on Canada’s favourite game

Canada led the gold medal game, 1-0 and 2-1, but with 30 seconds left, a scramble in front of Canadian goalie Roberto Luongo led to the States tying the game.

Story continues below advertisement

Overtime was a whole new game that was either team’s to win. But “Sid the Kid” came through and tallied what will forever be known as the “Golden Goal.”

READ MORE: Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope named top sports moment in B.C. history

More than 26 million viewers tuned in to some part of the gold-medal contest, and 16.4 million saw the overtime winner, according to Hockey Canada. It was the most-watched hockey game in Canada in close to 30 years at the time.

Just three days earlier on Feb. 25, 2010, Canada’s National Women’s Team beat the U.S. 2-0 in the gold medal final.

Marie-Philip Poulin tallied both goals for Canada. They became back-to-back-to-back champions, winning gold in 2002 (Salt Lake City) and 2006 (Turin, Italy) — the previous two Winter Olympics. The men then followed in their footsteps bringing home gold on home soil.

Story continues below advertisement
OlympicsWinter OlympicsSidney CrosbyVancouver 20102010 Olympics2010 Winter OlympicsSid the KidGolden GoalCanada Vs USACanada versus US
