Halifax police confirm they have used controversial Clearview AI facial recognition technology

After multiple denials to Global News, Halifax Regional Police confirmed on Friday that their officers have been using Clearview AI, the controversial facial recognition software now being investigated by Canada’s privacy commissioner.

“[We] found that a specialized investigator has used this application very recently,” John MacLeod, a spokesperson for the Halifax Regional Police (HRP), said in a statement on Friday.

Clearview AI’s technology allows for the collection of billions of images from public websites and social media sites that can help police forces and financial institutions identify individuals.

Privacy concerns about the software were raised earlier this year after a New York Times investigation revealed the software had scrapped more than three billion photos from Facebook, Instagram and YouTube to create a database used by more than 600 law enforcement agencies in the U.S., Canada and elsewhere.

Global News had previously asked Halifax Regional Police about using the service. At the time they denied having used it.

“That is correct we have not used [Cleaview AI] before,” a police spokesperson said to Global News on Feb. 21.

The force now says at least one officer has used facial recognition technology.

“Officers are always looking for emerging investigative tools to advance their investigations,” MacLeod said on Friday.

Police say the officer used the service on a “free trial basis” and conducted only “open source data searches.”

Halifax police say they have now suspended the use of the application after they learned on Thursday of a data breach involving Clearview AI.

Halifax police now join police forces in Toronto and Hamilton that have confirmed officers used the controversial service.

The RCMP confirmed late on Thursday that the police force has been using the controversial facial recognition for roughly four months as part of online child sexual exploitation investigations, resulting in the rescue of two children.

The Mounties had previously declined to comment when asked by Global News in January if they used the service.

Nova Scotia’s Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner said it would not comment when asked whether it was aware that the HRP had been using the technology and whether it would be launching an investigation.

But the office is taking part in a joint investigation that was announced last week looking into whether laws are being broken by the facial-recognition software.

The joint investigation will be led by the federal privacy commissioner Daniel Therrien and his three counterparts in B.C., Quebec and Alberta.

“Media reports have stated that Clearview AI is using its technology to collect images and make facial recognition available to law enforcement for the purposes of identifying individuals,” the authorities said in a statement.

“The company has also claimed to be providing its services to financial institutions. The four privacy regulators will examine whether the organization’s practices are in compliance with Canadian privacy legislation.”

With files from Alicia Draus, Andrew Russell, The Canadian Press and Rachel Browne