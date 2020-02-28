Menu

Snow squall watch issued amid winter wallop to London region

By Nick Van Overloop Global News
Posted February 28, 2020 7:33 am
Updated February 28, 2020 7:43 am
.
. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Don’t put away your snow shovels just yet. A blowing snow advisory has lifted for the region, but now a snow squall watch is in effect.

Environment Canada issued the watch early Friday morning for areas including London, Parkhill and Eastern Middlesex County.

The weather agency says conditions are favourable for snow squalls to develop off Lake Huron into Saturday.

Due to the squalls, travel may become hazardous, and motorists are being advised to consider changing their travel plans if needed.

Snow squalls have already blasted areas north of London. Localized road closures and drifting snow have cancelled transportation to select schools in the area.

Along with the school transportation cancellations, St. Patrick’s Catholic Elementary School in Lucan is closed, according to Mark Adkinson, communications and faith liaison officer of the London District Catholic School Board.

Environment Canada is calling for milder conditions next week already, with a high of 4 C on Sunday.

SnowEnvironment CanadaEnvironmentSchool Buslondon weatherParkhillschool bus cancellationsMiddlesex
