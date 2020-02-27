London, Ont. scientist one of 21 appointees to province’s highest honour

Send this page to someone via email

A local leader and scientist known worldwide for his work in medical imaging has been appointed to the Order of Ontario, along with 20 others.

Londoner Aaron Fenster is a scientist at the Robarts Research Institute at Western University and is involved in the field of biomedical physics.

“My team and I have developed imaging technology that has been used globally. For example, we have developed prostate biopsies systems … and systems that assist strokes,” Fenster told 980 CFPL.

“[We have] many patents and worked with many companies … [which] resulted in the [introduction] of products that are used to treat diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases.”

READ MORE: Western University research sheds light on link between PTSD and opioid addicition

The scientist said his passion for scientific research began “quite a few years ago” when he was searching for a PhD project.

“I visited a lab at the Princess Margaret Hospital in Toronto, and I saw cancer patients [suffering].”

But a family member’s battle with a deadly disease is what ultimately pushed him to chase after research and development.

Story continues below advertisement

“My mother also suffered from cancer and passed away from cancer, so it drove me to focus on research that would help people,” Fenster said.

2:49 New research into promising pancreatic cancer treatment New research into promising pancreatic cancer treatment

The scientist has since dedicated his life towards finding innovative solutions, ultimately driving him to be appointed for the Order of Ontario, which honours individuals whose achievements have left a lasting legacy in the province, country and beyond.

But Fenster refuses to take all the credit.

“It’s a team effort. You can’t achieve much these days without having a large team [of] dedicated people working with you.”

The Lieutenant Governor will bestow the honour upon the appointees during an investiture ceremony at Queen’s Park on March 11.

Since its establishment in 1986, more than 700 individuals have been invested with the Order of Ontario.

-With files from Global News’ Matthew Trevithick