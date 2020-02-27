School bus cancellations in Greater Toronto Area: Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020

Send this page to someone via email

Here is a list of school bus cancellations in the GTA for Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020:

Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board: Caledon and Dufferin County school buses are cancelled. All schools are open.

Peel District School Board: Caledon school buses only are cancelled. All other buses are running. Schools are open.

Durham District School Board: School buses are cancelled in Zones 1, 2 and 3 (Brock, Uxbridge, Scugog). Buses are running in Zone 4 but with “some delays potential.” All schools are open.

Durham Catholic District School Board: School buses are cancelled in Zones, 1, 2, and 3 (Brock, Uxbridge, Scugog). All school are open.

York Region District School Board: School buses and taxi services are cancelled. All schools are open.

York Catholic District School Board: School buses and school transportation services are cancelled. All schools are open.

