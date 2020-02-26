Woodstock, Ont. police make two arrests in 25-year-old historical assault case

Send this page to someone via email

Woodstock police are looking for anyone with information about a historical assault on a child that allegedly took place over 25 years ago.

Officers started an investigation into the allegations earlier this month for incidents that allegedly occurred between 1991 to 1995 involving a male victim who was a child at the time.

The alleged assaults took place at a home daycare in Woodstock that was open for approximately 25 years during the 1980s and 1990s.

On Wednesday, a 73-year-old male and a 73-year-old female were charged with assault, uttering threats and assault causing bodily harm.

Police say the two had ties to Ingersoll, Fenwick and Walkerton and may have had a daycare or worked with children in these locations.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Det. Const. VanLeeuwen at Woodstock Police at 519-421-2800 ext. 3222 or nvanleeuwen@woodstockpolice.ca or Crime Stoppers 421-TIPS (8477) or toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Police have released few details at this time.

