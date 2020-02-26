Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Rockets rookie Paval Novak shines in overtime win

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted February 26, 2020 2:10 pm

The Kelowna Rockets earned their sixth overtime victory of the season in a 5-4 victory over the Prince George Cougars on Tuesday night.

They edged out Prince George in a tight match that saw five goals in the third period to force overtime.

Related News

READ MORE: Zamboni driver who played backup goalie for Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh for ‘David Ayres Day’

The Rockets held a 2-1 lead heading into the third period when the onslaught of goals began.

Rookie Paval Novak gave the Rockets the lead late in the third period but the Cougars answered with 19.6 seconds left in the game to force overtime.

Rockets left-winger Dillon Hamaliuk clapped a one-timer past the Cougars netminder midway through overtime to lead the Rockets to victory.

Novak finished the night with one goal, one assist and currently ranks third in the WHL rookie scoring race with 51 points.

Story continues below advertisement

Rockets defenceman Connor McDonald hit a special milestone, banking his 100th and 101st WHL career assists in the game.

Kelowna is back on the ice Wednesday night in Prince George for their second night of back-to-back games.

The puck drops at 7 p.m.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
KelownaWHLKelowna RocketsKelowna Hockey
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.