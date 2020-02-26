Rockets rookie Paval Novak shines in overtime win

Send this page to someone via email

The Kelowna Rockets earned their sixth overtime victory of the season in a 5-4 victory over the Prince George Cougars on Tuesday night.

They edged out Prince George in a tight match that saw five goals in the third period to force overtime.

The Rockets held a 2-1 lead heading into the third period when the onslaught of goals began.

Rookie Paval Novak gave the Rockets the lead late in the third period but the Cougars answered with 19.6 seconds left in the game to force overtime.

Rockets left-winger Dillon Hamaliuk clapped a one-timer past the Cougars netminder midway through overtime to lead the Rockets to victory.

Novak finished the night with one goal, one assist and currently ranks third in the WHL rookie scoring race with 51 points.

Rockets defenceman Connor McDonald hit a special milestone, banking his 100th and 101st WHL career assists in the game.

CMAC picked up his 100th @TheWHL assist on the Rockets fourth goal tonight. pic.twitter.com/gvku8SKKEb — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) February 26, 2020

Kelowna is back on the ice Wednesday night in Prince George for their second night of back-to-back games.

The puck drops at 7 p.m.