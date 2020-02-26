Deal to avert Toronto outside worker labour disruption still possible, Tory says

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto’s mayor says he is confident a deal can be reached to avert a strike by thousands of the city’s outdoor workers.

John Tory says city negotiators and union representatives continue to talk ahead of a midnight deadline tonight, with common ground existing between all parties.

CUPE Local 416, the union representing about 5,000 city employees, has been without a contract since Dec. 31.

The union says provisions around job security for senior employees have been the primary sticking point during contract talks, which included mediated negotiations over the weekend.

The city has said garbage collection, recreation centres and city-owned event spaces would all be affected if a strike does take place.

Tory says he is hopeful that if a strike occurs, workers will not impede any snow clearing or warming centres during any potential labour dispute.