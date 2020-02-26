Menu

Politics

Deal to avert Toronto outside worker labour disruption still possible, Tory says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 26, 2020 12:38 pm
Updated February 26, 2020 12:41 pm
City of Toronto details plan in case of outdoor worker job action
WATCH ABOVE (Feb. 20): The City of Toronto and the union representing about 5,000 outside workers are moving closer to a potential work stoppage. With no movement on job security, wages, parental leave, and benefits, City staff provided a plan in case of job action next week. Matthew Bingley reports.

Toronto’s mayor says he is confident a deal can be reached to avert a strike by thousands of the city’s outdoor workers.

John Tory says city negotiators and union representatives continue to talk ahead of a midnight deadline tonight, with common ground existing between all parties.

READ MORE: Toronto unveils contingency plan for potential labour disruption involving outside workers

CUPE Local 416, the union representing about 5,000 city employees, has been without a contract since Dec. 31.

The union says provisions around job security for senior employees have been the primary sticking point during contract talks, which included mediated negotiations over the weekend.

READ MORE: Strike deadline looms as Toronto inside, outside workers struggle to reach deal with city

The city has said garbage collection, recreation centres and city-owned event spaces would all be affected if a strike does take place.

Tory says he is hopeful that if a strike occurs, workers will not impede any snow clearing or warming centres during any potential labour dispute.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
City of TorontoMayor ToryCUPE Local 416Toronto outside workersToronto Outside Workers Strike
