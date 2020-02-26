Florida man dies after being zipped inside suitcase by woman

Send this page to someone via email

A Florida woman was arrested on Tuesday after police allege she zipped her boyfriend inside a suitcase, leaving him to die.

According to Orange County, Fla., court records, Sarah Boone, 42, was arrested in connection to the case and charged with second-degree murder.

Boone says she was playing a game of “hide-and-seek” with boyfriend Jorge Torres Jr., 42, when she zipped him inside the suitcase, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s Office report obtained by NBC News.

The office shared video footage on Twitter of a handcuffed Boone being led to a vehicle by a police officer.

“Sarah Boone, 42, for Second Degree Murder in the death of 42-year-old Jorge Torres Jr., who died after Boone zipped him into a suitcase, and didn’t return for hours,” the tweet reads.

Arrested: Sarah Boone, 42, for Second Degree Murder in the death of 42-year-old Jorge Torres Jr., who died after Boone zipped him into a suitcase, and didn’t return for hours. pic.twitter.com/JCHWG7WNkp — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) February 26, 2020

The two were reportedly drinking alcohol at the time. Boone said she went upstairs while Torres was still inside the suitcase and passed out.

Boone says she awoke to multiple cellphone calls when she realized he was still inside the suitcase. She found him unresponsive and called 911, NBC News reports.

However, the sheriff’s office has reported inconsistencies with her story.

Deputies found Torres’ body near a blue suitcase by the front door of Boone’s Winter Park, Fla., home, Orlando’s WKMG-TV reports.

Footage was found on Boone’s phone showing the suitcase moving as Torres attempted to escape from it. According to NBC News, the police report says the video shows Torres screaming for help, to which Boone responds: “For everything you’ve done to me. F—k you.”

The report says Torres tells Boone he can’t breathe. She allegedly responds: “Yeah, that’s what you do when you choke me … Oh, that’s what I feel like when you cheat on me.”

WKMG-TV says Boone’s inconsistent statements and the video footage found on her phone ultimately led to her criminal felony charge.

She is currently being held in Orange County Jail, awaiting sentencing.

