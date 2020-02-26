Menu

Lifestyle

Visit from prime minister sweetens business for Winnipeg doughnut shop

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted February 26, 2020 1:20 pm
Oh Doughnuts owner Amanda Kinden shows off some of her wares.
Oh Doughnuts owner Amanda Kinden shows off some of her wares. Joe Scarpelli/Global News

A local Winnipeg doughnut shop is still riding the sugar high following a visit from the prime minister.

Oh Doughnuts found itself in national headlines after Justin Trudeau bought several boxes during his cabinet retreat last month.

“Anywhere I go people bring it up,” says owner Amanda Kinden.

“It’s still on people’s minds, and the shops are still quite busy. So it’s still a thing we’re handling.”

READ MORE: Canadians criticize Trudeau after visit to Oh Doughnuts bakery in Winnipeg

Some Canadians were quick to criticize Trudeau for buying from a pricier bakery when more affordable options like Tim Hortons are nearby.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau picks up doughnuts at local Winnipeg bakery.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau picks up doughnuts at local Winnipeg bakery. Justin Trudeau / Twitter

On social media, Oh Doughnuts responded with lengthy posts explaining the benefits of shopping local.

Story continues below advertisement

According to Kinden, the sudden blast of publicity that followed caught the bakery completely off guard, mostly in a good way.

READ MORE: Trudeau, Pallister to meet during cabinet retreat in Winnipeg

“At the time, we weren’t ready for that, so we didn’t have staff so we could make enough, so we sold out much earlier than we were normally,” Kinden says.

“Now we’re able to make a bit more so we’re selling out a bit later in the day, but we’re still making more than we would normally.”

Kinden says there was also a flurry of negative emails and online reviews directed at the store at the time, but she said that’s all but ended and it’s “hustle, hustle, hustle” every day. She even jokes about the workload.

“The staff are a bit scared that it’s not going to slow down at all.”

The bakery also received a number of requests from people outside Manitoba wanting to order, but Kinden encourages people to check out their own local independent doughnut shops instead.

Kinden says the experience has shown her to be ready for anything.

However, so far, she says there have been no other orders from government leaders.

Winnipeg's Oh Doughnuts fights back against online criticism after Justin Trudeau visit
Winnipeg’s Oh Doughnuts fights back against online criticism after Justin Trudeau visit
