Visit from prime minister sweetens business for Winnipeg doughnut shop

A local Winnipeg doughnut shop is still riding the sugar high following a visit from the prime minister.

Oh Doughnuts found itself in national headlines after Justin Trudeau bought several boxes during his cabinet retreat last month.

“Anywhere I go people bring it up,” says owner Amanda Kinden.

“It’s still on people’s minds, and the shops are still quite busy. So it’s still a thing we’re handling.”

Some Canadians were quick to criticize Trudeau for buying from a pricier bakery when more affordable options like Tim Hortons are nearby.

On social media, Oh Doughnuts responded with lengthy posts explaining the benefits of shopping local.

According to Kinden, the sudden blast of publicity that followed caught the bakery completely off guard, mostly in a good way.

“At the time, we weren’t ready for that, so we didn’t have staff so we could make enough, so we sold out much earlier than we were normally,” Kinden says.

“Now we’re able to make a bit more so we’re selling out a bit later in the day, but we’re still making more than we would normally.”

Kinden says there was also a flurry of negative emails and online reviews directed at the store at the time, but she said that’s all but ended and it’s “hustle, hustle, hustle” every day. She even jokes about the workload.

“The staff are a bit scared that it’s not going to slow down at all.” Tweet This

The bakery also received a number of requests from people outside Manitoba wanting to order, but Kinden encourages people to check out their own local independent doughnut shops instead.

Kinden says the experience has shown her to be ready for anything.

However, so far, she says there have been no other orders from government leaders.

