Flames visit the Predators after Monahan’s 2-goal game

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Calgary Flames (33-25-6, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Nashville Predators (31-23-8, fourth in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators host Calgary after Sean Monahan scored two goals in the Flames’ 5-2 victory against the Bruins.

The Predators are 17-14-5 against Western Conference opponents. Nashville has scored 34 power-play goals, converting on 16.7% of chances.

The Flames are 12-9-1 against opponents from the Pacific Division. Calgary has given up 32 power-play goals, killing 82.4% of opponent chances.

In their last matchup on Feb. 6, Nashville won 3-2. Kyle Turris recorded a team-high 2 points for the Predators.

TOP PERFORMERS: Filip Forsberg leads the Predators with 18 goals and has totalled 42 points. Roman Josi has recorded six assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

Story continues below advertisement

Matthew Tkachuk has collected 54 total points while scoring 21 goals and totalling 33 assists for the Flames. Mikael Backlund has totalled eight goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 6-4-0, averaging 4.5 goals, 6.9 assists, 2.8 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

Predators: 6-3-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.7 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .926 save percentage.

INJURIES: Predators: Pekka Rinne: day to day (illness).

Flames: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.