Donald Trump Jr. granted permit to hunt Alaskan grizzly bear

President Donald Trump‘s oldest son has been granted a permit to hunt and kill one grizzly bear in western Alaska.

On Monday, Alaska Department of Fish and Game spokesperson Rick Green told the Associated Press (AP) Donald Trump Jr. was given permission to hunt north and east of Nome later this year.

Trump applied for one of 27 licences designated for out-of-state hunters in the area, a permit only two other hunters applied for, likely due to the remoteness of the area and the expense of getting there.

The permit lasts from Aug. 1 to May 31, 2021, and the AP says he’s set to target grizzly bears, the same species as Alaska brown bears.

Eligible hunters are chosen based on periodic draws in instances where there are more people applying for hunts than permits available.

In those cases, the department says on its website that each person applying for a hunt “is entered into the pool and names are selected randomly (like pulling names out of a hat).”

Trump is required to pay a fee of US$1,000 for a nonresident tag in order to proceed with the hunt. He will also be required to pay $160.00 for a nonresident hunting licence, according to the office’s website.

Trump is scheduled for a hunt in November, as part of a trip auctioned off this month by Safari Club for a youth hunting program.

Aboard a luxury yacht, the winning bidder would join the politician’s son in coastal areas of Tongass National Forest, hunting Sitka black-tail deer and sea ducks.

The “dream hunt” trip went for $150,000.

—With files from the Associated Press and Reuters.

