‘Bachelorette’ star Chad Johnson arrested for domestic violence, robbery

NOTE: This article contains graphic language that some readers may find offensive and disturbing. Please read at your own discretion.

Former Bachelorette star Chad Johnson was arrested after his girlfriend Annalise Mishler claimed he had gotten physical with her.

A spokesperson with the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) confirmed to People that Johnson was arrested Monday afternoon on robbery with domestic violence enhancement charges.

The former reality star, best known for his appearance on JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette, was booked in a Los Angeles jail and his bail was set at $100,000.

According to TMZ, which first reported the news, Mishler said Johnson had gotten physical with her and officers found visible red marks on her face.

The outlet also reports that Johnson was charged with robbery after he allegedly took Mishler’s phone away when she went to call 911.

Mishler had reportedly documented their alleged fight in a series of deleted posts on her Instagram Story.

The posts were captured by reality TV site, Reality Steve.

“So Chad just got drunk for the first time in like 50 days and punched a whole in my wall for no fu–ing reason, so that’s great,” she says in the video.

“This is the reality of my life.”

She shared more videos of Johnson knocking and yelling outside of her door.

Mishler shared another video of herself opening the door and telling Johnson to “go home.” She also told him that he was scaring her.

“I’m scaring you? Really, really?” Johnson said before banging on her door once she closes it.

Johnson allegedly yelled “I hope you fu–ing die” through the door.

Mishler alleged that the whole fight began because she noticed notifications on his phone from a dating app.

Here’s Part 2 of the video… pic.twitter.com/fEUhpBo36Y — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) February 24, 2020

In an update later on Monday, Mishler said: “Wow so many nice messages today. Things escalated this morning and are being taken care of now. Update soon maybe, I’m being guilted for sharing this/ ‘ruining his life’ and I know that’s not true but it’s still scary ya know.”

“Thank u all,” she added. “Literally every single message of hundreds has been nice (except one).”

ANNALISE MISHELR/INSTAGRAM

Johnson spoke to TooFab ahead of his arrest on Monday.

He apologized for his behaviour in Mishler’s Instagram and said he had relapsed after two months of not drinking alcohol.

“I had a little relapse… well I wouldn’t call it a little relapse,” Johnson said. “Big relapse.”

He said he began drinking on Sunday, which was triggered by he and Mishler breaking up.

“I’ve been so stressed, man, just sitting in my car crying sometimes, just losing my mind. And to top it all off, the one person I’m closest to doesn’t get me a lot of times” he said.

“I just lost it.”

He said that he doesn’t “remember actually seeing her.”

“I drank to the point where I didn’t even know I was with her. I just gotta take the Instagram Story’s word that I was there,” Johnson told the outlet.

“I screwed up 1000 per cent,” he added. “You can’t take that kind of stuff back.”

“I’m super sorry to any girl that has seen my girlfriend’s story; to any girl that has watched that and felt that emotion that triggers all these bad emotions to people, of the bad things that they’ve had happen. I am sorry. I never meant to make anybody think all of these things. I’m just sorry for my actions.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse or is involved in an abusive situation, please visit the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime for help. They are also reachable toll-free at 1-877-232-2610.

