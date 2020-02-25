Calgary mother charged 2 years after daughter hospitalized with broken arm

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgary mother has been charged with aggravated assault nearly two years after her 11-month-old daughter was taken to hospital with a broken arm.

The girl was taken to the Alberta Children’s Hospital on Tuesday, March 13, 2018.

In a media release Tuesday morning, Calgary police said the child’s injury was not consistent with the story her mother told doctors, so police began to investigate.

Calgary police worked with members of the Calgary Child Advocacy Centre and learned the girl had a twin brother, who was living in the home with his sister and mother.

“A medical examination of him found that he had a fractured right ankle and multiple skull fractures,” Calgary police said Tuesday.

Police said they believe the mother was the only caregiver for the children and that “no plausible explanation for the children’s injuries has been provided by her.”

Last Thursday, the mother — whose name was not released by police — was charged with one count of aggravated assault in relation to her daughter’s injuries.

There are resources available to those who are struggling to properly care for their children. They can be reached by contacting 211 or Health Link at 811.