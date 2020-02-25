Voice behind Deadpool’s Colossus to headline Forest City ComiCon

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

The recently announced headliner for Forest City ComiCon is sure to bring colossal talent to the London convention.

Known for voicing Colossus in Deadpool and Deadpool 2, Stefan Kapičić is set to headline the seventh annual Forest City ComiCon.

READ MORE: Fans transform into their heroes at Forest City ComiCon in London

Kapičić has also made television guest appearances on Better Call Saul, Numb3rs, 24 and the Netflix series Love, Death, and Robots.

Video game fans may recognize Kapičić from his role as Nikolai in 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

The actor has also lent his voice for the Serbian dubs of a number of films and television series, such as Pokémon, Inside Out and The Good Dinosaur.

The announcement comes more than 100 days out from Forest City ComiCon.

Story continues below advertisement

The London convention takes place June 27 at Centennial Hall. Early bird tickets are on sale now.

1:00 Edmonton shop named best comic store in Canada Edmonton shop named best comic store in Canada