Entertainment

Voice behind Deadpool’s Colossus to headline Forest City ComiCon

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted February 25, 2020 10:05 am
Stefan Kapičić is best known for voicing Colossus, middle, in Deadpool and Deadpool 2.
Stefan Kapičić is best known for voicing Colossus, middle, in Deadpool and Deadpool 2. 20th Century Fox / Courtesy Everett Co

The recently announced headliner for Forest City ComiCon is sure to bring colossal talent to the London convention.

Known for voicing Colossus in Deadpool and Deadpool 2, Stefan Kapičić is set to headline the seventh annual Forest City ComiCon.

Kapičić has also made television guest appearances on Better Call Saul, Numb3rs, 24 and the Netflix series Love, Death, and Robots.

Video game fans may recognize Kapičić from his role as Nikolai in 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

The actor has also lent his voice for the Serbian dubs of a number of films and television series, such as Pokémon, Inside Out and The Good Dinosaur.

The announcement comes more than 100 days out from Forest City ComiCon.

The London convention takes place June 27 at Centennial Hall. Early bird tickets are on sale now.

