Canada

Online booking for Hillside Festival camping opens March 2

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 24, 2020 1:12 pm
Hayden performs on the main stage at Hillside Festival, July 28, 2013.
Hayden performs on the main stage at Hillside Festival, July 28, 2013. Heather Loney / Global News

Get out a pen and make a note on March 2 on your calendar if you are hoping to camp at the Hillside Festival.

The Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA) announced Monday that it will begin taking reservations for nightly campsites at 9 a.m. that day.

The reservations are in high demand and are usually filled quickly, the GRCA has said in the past.

It says that the early booking on March 2 will only be for the festival, which will run from July 24 to July 26 this year.

Full-weekend reservations for the dedicated ‘festival’ site will be available online or through the Guelph Lake Conservation Area gatehouse beginning May 1.

The GRCA says it is opening the window a day early “in response to requests from festival fans that represent the overwhelming majority of customers using the GRCA’s reservation system when it first opens.“

On March 3, the Grand River Parks camping reservation system will be open for the rest of the 2020 camping season.

Eight of the GRCA’s 11 conservation areas offer nightly, monthly, or seasonal camping opportunities.

