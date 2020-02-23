Third presumptive COVID-19 case announced in Toronto, marking 4th case in Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario health officials have announced a new presumptive case of novel coronavirus in Toronto two days after all cases were cleared in the province.

The latest presumptive case of COVID-19 is a woman from China who landed in Canada on Feb. 21, according to a statement by Ontario’s Ministry of Health.

READ MORE: All confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ontario cleared

Taking advice from Telehealth Ontario, she went to North York General Hospital’s emergency department “with an intermittent cough that was improving.”

“As per established infection, prevention and control protocols, the patient was cared for at North York General Hospital using all appropriate precautions including being isolated and was tested for COVID-19,” the statement says.

“Being mildly ill, the woman was discharged home and, per protocols, went into self-isolation.”

Story continues below advertisement

3:57 Toronto school tackling COVID-19-related xenophobia Toronto school tackling COVID-19-related xenophobia

The latest presumptive case was announced two days after Ontario’s previous three cases were declared cleared on Friday.

Toronto Public Health has been notified of the latest presumptive case and has been following up with the woman.

Her case is considered a presumptive case, meaning the provincial laboratory has tested it but the sample is on its way to the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg for final confirmation.

This would mark the third case for the city of Toronto. In a statement, Toronto Mayor John Tory said that the past two confirmed cases in the city have recovered from their illness.

“This latest case shows the system is working to keep people safe,” he said. “Our health officials are clear that the risk to residents continues to remain low.”

“Given the individual’s clinical assessment and history, there is a low risk that she was infectious,” the statement says.

The woman wore a mask as she travelled back to Toronto, and also had “very limited exposure” to other people once she landed.

The province is working with local public health authorities in reaching out to passengers who were close to the woman on the plane. No flight details were provided in the ministry’s statement.

Story continues below advertisement

Provincial chief medical officer of health Dr. David Williams said in the statement that the risk to people in Ontario “remains low.”

Ontario public health officials are holding a briefing Monday morning at Queen’s Park.

— With files by The Canadian Press