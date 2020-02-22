OHL Roundup: Saturday, February 22, 2020

Send this page to someone via email

FLINT, Mich. – Jacob Ingham put an end to the Flint Firebirds’ win streak.

Ingham made 45 saves and Mike Petizian scored twice as the Kitchener Rangers beat Flint 4-1 on Saturday in Ontario Hockey League action, halting the Firebirds’ franchise-best win streak at 15 games.

Joseph Serpa and Riley Damiani also found the back of the net for the Rangers (36-14-7).

Ty Dellandrea was the lone Firebirds (37-18-2) skater to beat Ingham.

Anthony Popovich turned aside 29 shots for Flint.

GENERALS 5 BULLDOGS 2

HAMILTON — Ryan Stepien had a goal and an assist and Zachary Paputsakis made 20 saves as Oshawa (29-18-9) beat the Bulldogs (24-26-7) to earn at least a point in it sixth straight game (3-0-3).

—

COLTS 5 SPITFIRES 3

BARRIE, Ont. — Aidan Brown had three goals and an assist and Arturs Silovs made 42 saves as the Colts (27-23-5) topped Windsor (32-18-5) for their third straight victory.

—

OTTERS 7 ATTACK 4

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Brendan Sellan, Austen Swankler and Chad Yetman all scored twice as Erie (24-21-11) dealt the Attack (26-22-7) their fourth loss in a row.

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2020.

