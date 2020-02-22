Menu

Sports

OHL Roundup: Saturday, February 22, 2020

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 22, 2020 10:52 pm
Updated February 22, 2020 10:53 pm

FLINT, Mich. – Jacob Ingham put an end to the Flint Firebirds’ win streak.

Ingham made 45 saves and Mike Petizian scored twice as the Kitchener Rangers beat Flint 4-1 on Saturday in Ontario Hockey League action, halting the Firebirds’ franchise-best win streak at 15 games.

Joseph Serpa and Riley Damiani also found the back of the net for the Rangers (36-14-7).

Ty Dellandrea was the lone Firebirds (37-18-2) skater to beat Ingham.

Anthony Popovich turned aside 29 shots for Flint.

GENERALS 5 BULLDOGS 2

HAMILTON — Ryan Stepien had a goal and an assist and Zachary Paputsakis made 20 saves as Oshawa (29-18-9) beat the Bulldogs (24-26-7) to earn at least a point in it sixth straight game (3-0-3).

Story continues below advertisement

COLTS 5 SPITFIRES 3

BARRIE, Ont. — Aidan Brown had three goals and an assist and Arturs Silovs made 42 saves as the Colts (27-23-5) topped Windsor (32-18-5) for their third straight victory.

OTTERS 7 ATTACK 4

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Brendan Sellan, Austen Swankler and Chad Yetman all scored twice as Erie (24-21-11) dealt the Attack (26-22-7) their fourth loss in a row.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2020.

OHLLondon KnightsGuelph StormPeterborough PetesHamilton Bulldogskitchener rangersKingston FrontenacsWindsor SpitfiresErie OttersOttawa 67'sOwen Sound AttackOshawa Generalssarnia stingSaginaw SpiritBarrie ColtsFlint Firebirdsmississauga steelheadsSudbury Wolvesnorth bay battalionNiagara IceDogsSault Ste. Marie Greyhoundsohl-roundup
