Saskatoon Wet’suwet’en solidarity, pro-pipeline demonstrators delay train

Demonstrators, both in solidarity of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and in favour of a pipeline through their territory, faced off in Saskatoon on Saturday.

About a dozen people who support the hereditary chiefs, many with red hands painted onto their faces, stood on the north side of the rail tracks that dissect Saskatoon, between 20th and 21st Street and Avenue J S and I S.

About the same number of people stood on the south side who support the LNG Coastal Gaslink pipeline, scheduled to be built in Wet’suwet’en traditional land.

It was the second round of major protests and counter-protests, which have swept across Canada and paralyzed the country’s rail system, to take place in Saskatoon.

The blockades began as a response to RCMP when the police service removed protestors who were preventing work crews from constructing a pipeline on unceded Wet’suwet’en territory in northern B.C.

An organizer for the demonstrators who support the chiefs told Global News they had arrived at the rail tracks around noon. By 2 p.m. they had erected wooden skids as barricades on railway property, but not on the tracks.

“It’s our goal to stand in solidarity with the people in Wet’sewet’en and Tyendinaga to show that Saskatoon is unceded territory, too, even though we have treaties and different history,” said Erica Violet Lee.

Less than an hour later, several pickup trucks, some adorned with Canadian and Saskatchewan flags, arrived carrying the pro-pipeline demonstrators. They walked up to the tracks and stood across from the other camp.

Some of the pipeline supporters asked the Wet’suwet’en supporters why there were there, arguing that the Wet’suwet’en chiefs had consented to the pipeline.

“I love pipelines. I love this country. I want it to be united, but this is pushing us apart,” said Arley Laroque, who carried a Canadian flag and several signs, one which read “Trudeau spells non confidence [sic] + traitor.”

“I don’t even think they know what they’re here for,” he said.

Saskatoon Police officers keep demonstrators away from the passing train. Nathaniel Dove / Global News

One man wearing a yellow vest was especially aggressive, frequently crossing the tracks and yelling at people.

Those supporting the hereditary chiefs largely remained on their side of the tracks and chanted “Trudeau is not our chief” and “Not your land.” One man handed out bannock to the pipeline supporters.

When asked about the counter-demonstration and heavy police presence, Lee said, “I think we’re always scared for our safety as Indigenous peoples in Saskatchewan.

“The Colten Boushie and Gerald Stanley verdict showed there are very few safe places for Indigenous people in this province.”

Around 12 police officers separated to two sides when tensions were highest and when members of both sides were centimetres from each other and yelling. Police explained a train was coming, but it was almost two hours before it crossed between the demonstrations. People did not retreat and some were within a metre of the tracks as it did so.

The pipeline supporters left shortly after the train passed, with the majority of the police following shortly afterwards.

Lee said they were planning to stay as long as they could hold out.