Quebec boy who mistakenly got Maple Leaf Foods birthday cake attends Toronto Maple Leafs game

An eight-year-old Quebec boy finally got to meet his favourite hockey team, The Toronto Maple Leafs, after a birthday cake mix-up that went viral.

Jacob Bertrand and his family, who live in Mascouche, a suburb of Montreal, saw a live practice Saturday morning ahead of the team’s game that night.

The trip follows an ill-fated birthday cake order by his stepmother, Tania Levesque, at the local grocery store bake shop in late December.

When the family received the custom cake an hour before the celebration, there was a problem: the Maple Leafs logo that was to be printed on top was instead the logo of packaged meats company Maple Leaf Foods.

“We had a good laugh out of the cake,” Levesque said, just after they finished a tour of the Hockey Hall of Fame.

“Maple Leaf Foods gave us the opportunity to come here and to enjoy this weekend with the family. It was the icing on the cake, I suppose.”

Eight-year-old Jacob Bertrand (left) poses with his father Mathieu Bertrand and a friend in a handout photo.

A picture of the cake featuring Jacob and his father, Mathieu Bertrand, giving thumbs-down gestures was shared over a thousand times on social media.

“It’s amazing how just a post on Facebook led us to here,” Bertrand said.

“Everybody gave to us. It’s amazing.”

Jacob also received a hockey stick signed by his favourite Leafs players.

