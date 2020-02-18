Toronto Maple Leafs legends headline sports celebrity dinner in London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Three former members of the Toronto Maple Leafs will be front and centre at the Start.ca London Sports Celebrity Dinner and Auction in April.

Wendel Clark, Gary Leeman and Russ Courtnall will be at RBC Place for the 64th annual event at RBC Place on April 22, 2020.

The event raises money for the Children’s Health Foundation and the Thames Valley Children’s Centre.

During their time with the Leafs, Clark, Leeman and Courtnall were affectionately known as the Hound Line, because all three formerly played midget hockey for the Notre Dame Hounds in Saskatchewan.

READ MORE: London Knights win battle of conference leaders on Family Day

The sportsperson of the year is Canadian pole vaulter Alysha Newman, who’s a graduate of Mother Teresa Catholic Secondary School in north London.

Newman won gold at the junior Pan American Championships in 2013, ahead of her first Olympic games in 2016 in Rio.

Story continues below advertisement

Also honoured at this event will be Samuel Van Arnhem, who is the Thames Valley Children’s Centre’s ambassador for this year’s event.

“He participates in wheelchair basketball, he also is a racer, he skies on a monoski … he also, I understand, has done some zip-lining as well, said Jill Craven, the CEO of TVCC.

“Things like that are possible by providing Samuel some treatment such as occupational therapy, physiotherapy. … We’re proud of the fact that Samuel has been with us.”

Tickets are now on sale online at www.ldnsportsdinner.com