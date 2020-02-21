Menu

Sports

Canadian Premier League scraps spring and fall seasons, changes playoffs for 2020

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 21, 2020 6:47 pm
Updated February 21, 2020 6:52 pm
The game ball sits on a pedestal ahead of the inaugural soccer match of the Canadian Premier League between Forge FC of Hamilton and York 9 in Hamilton, Ont. Saturday, April 27, 2019. .
The game ball sits on a pedestal ahead of the inaugural soccer match of the Canadian Premier League between Forge FC of Hamilton and York 9 in Hamilton, Ont. Saturday, April 27, 2019. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Lynett

The Canadian Premier League is dispensing with its spring and fall split-seasons, moving to a single-table format in 2020.

And in another format change from its inaugural 2019 season, the top three clubs will qualify for the playoffs with the standings leader getting a bye to the championship final and No. 2 playing No. 3 to see who joins it.

The season starts April 11 and runs through Oct. 4.

READ MORE: Canadian Premier League announces 2020 home dates; new Ottawa team first plays May 16

One day after releasing the home opener dates of its eight franchises, the CPL unveiled its full second-season schedule Friday.

Expansion Atletico Ottawa will kick off life in the Canadian league against defending champion Forge FC at Tim Hortons Field on April 18, just 67 days after the franchise was officially unveiled.

The league says more than 90 percent of the matches will be played on holidays or weekends in 2020 with all the clubs playing on Canada Day.

The final matches of the regular season will be played simultaneously on Oct. 4.

The season starts April 11 with a rematch in Hamilton of last year’s championship series between Forge FC and Calgary’s Cavalry FC. Pacific FC will host FC Edmonton later that day.

READ MORE: Hamilton’s Forge FC sells star midfielder Tristan Borges to Belgian team

York 9 FC entertains HFX Wanderers FC on April 13 and Winnipeg’s Valour FC on April 17.

Atletico Ottawa’s home opener is May 16 against HFX Wanderers, following road games against Forge FC, HFX Wanderers, Valour FC and York 9.

READ MORE: Canadian Premier League unveils new Atlético Ottawa club, coach

Watch below: Some Global News videos about the Canadian Premier League.

‘They’ve been our 12th player’: Foot Soldiers boosting Cavalry FC ahead of CPL championship
Edmonton sportsSoccerCalgary SportsCanadian Premier LeagueCPLFC EdmontonValour FCForge FCCavalry FCPacific FCHFX Wanderers FCAtletico Ottawayork 9 fc
