Canadian Premier League unveils new Atlético Ottawa club, coach

The Canadian Premier League unveiled its new Ottawa entry Tuesday with a former Toronto FC player as coach.

Miguel Ángel Ferrer, a former forward who played as Mista, will be in charge of the Atlético Ottawa on-field product. The franchise starts play this season, bringing the number of CPL franchises to eight.

The club’s name is inspired by its parent club, Club Atlético de Madrid.

Atlético Madrid’s Fernando Lopez will oversee operations for the Ottawa club with Jeff Hunt, part-owner of the Ottawa Redblacks and 67’s, as a “strategic partner.” The club will play at TD Place.

Mista signed with Toronto in July 2010, playing nine games in total.

Now 41, he most recently served as a youth team coach for Madrid-based Rayo Vallecano. Prior to that, he was a youth team coach at Valencia.

He also played for Tenerife, Valencia, Atlético Madrid and Deportivo La Coruña in Spain.

