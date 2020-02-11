Menu

Sports

Canadian Premier League unveils new Atlético Ottawa club, coach

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 11, 2020 2:16 pm
Miguel Angel Ferrer "Mista" poses with an Atletico Ottawa scarf after being named the inaugural head coach of the Canadian Premier League team in Ottawa on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 in this handout photo.
Miguel Angel Ferrer "Mista" poses with an Atletico Ottawa scarf after being named the inaugural head coach of the Canadian Premier League team in Ottawa on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 in this handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Atletico Ottawa

The Canadian Premier League unveiled its new Ottawa entry Tuesday with a former Toronto FC player as coach.

Miguel Ángel Ferrer, a former forward who played as Mista, will be in charge of the Atlético Ottawa on-field product. The franchise starts play this season, bringing the number of CPL franchises to eight.

The club’s name is inspired by its parent club, Club Atlético de Madrid.

READ MORE: Atletico de Madrid buys expansion soccer team for Ottawa in Canadian Premier League

Atlético Madrid’s Fernando Lopez will oversee operations for the Ottawa club with Jeff Hunt, part-owner of the Ottawa Redblacks and 67’s, as a “strategic partner.” The club will play at TD Place.

Mista signed with Toronto in July 2010, playing nine games in total.

READ MORE: Ottawa Fury FC forced to suspend operations over league ‘politics,’ says president

Now 41, he most recently served as a youth team coach for Madrid-based Rayo Vallecano. Prior to that, he was a youth team coach at Valencia.

He also played for Tenerife, Valencia, Atlético Madrid and Deportivo La Coruña in Spain.

‘They’ve been our 12th player’: Foot Soldiers boosting Cavalry FC ahead of CPL championship
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Ottawa newsOttawa sportsCanadian Premier LeagueCPLTD PlaceOttawa soccerClub Atletico de MadridJeff HuntAtletico OttawaMiguel Angel FerrerOttawa CPLOttawa pro soccerpro soccer league
