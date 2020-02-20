Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Whitby steel mill ‘Gerdau’ negatively impacted by rail blockades

By Frazer Snowdon Global News
Posted February 20, 2020 7:12 pm
Updated February 20, 2020 7:13 pm
Rail blockade impacting Whitby steel mill
Gerdau Steel in Whitby says they are seeing a serious negative impact on their business. The company which employs more than 500 people relies on a rail system for its steel making operations.

The rail blockade in support of the Wet’suwet’en Nation appears to be affecting more than just rail service in the Durham region.

Gerdau, a steel mill in Whitby, has come out saying they have seen a negative impact on their operations. The company, which employs more than 500 people, relies on a rail system that goes right into their property.

“This disruption is impacting our ability to serve our customers throughout Canada,” Adam Parr, communications director with the company, tells Global News. “This is seriously affecting how we do our jobs and receiving necessary input supplies.”

The steel mill makes products like rebar, flats, squares and various other steel pieces. The materials are used in construction projects, machining equipment, appliances and the automotive industry.

READ MORE: Will news of RCMP departure lift Ontario rail blockade as it enters 15th day?

Demonstrators set up the blockades in solidarity with some of the hereditary chiefs of the Wet’suwet’en Nation who are opposed to the Coastal GasLink natural gas line project in northern B.C.

Story continues below advertisement

Gerdau wouldn’t comment on whether or not this could impact jobs, but said: “We are doing all that we can to mitigate the impact, but our ability to continue steel-making operations in Whitby is being threatened.”

The Town of Whitby also drafted a resolution at a recent council meeting, asking for federal and provincial governments to end the blockades, urgently and safely.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
DurhamBC Coastal PipelineDurham steel millGerdau affected by rail blockadesGerdau SteelGerdau WhitbyWet'sewet'en
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.