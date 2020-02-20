Man carjacked after offering to help man claiming to be stranded motorist in Elie, Man.

Send this page to someone via email

A man from Elie, Man. was taken for a ride and had his truck stolen after another man came knocking on his door Wednesday morning, asking for help.

Police say the suspect came up to the man’s Elie home around 9 a.m., telling the homeowner his vehicle had broken down and he needed a boost.

The homeowner agreed to drive the man to his broken-down vehicle.

But while the pair were en route, police say the suspect attacked the homeowner, forced him out of his truck and drove away.

READ MORE: Ontario cops bust Elie man with huge haul of illegal smokes

He was last seen heading towards the Trans-Canada Highway.

Police searched the area but have not been able to turn up the suspect or the stolen vehicle — a red 2014 Ford 150 XLT with Manitoba plates EMV 397.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect is described as five-feet-10-inches tall and 170 lbs., with short, black hair and a possible deformed lower lip. He was wearing a black hoodie and jeans at the time of the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Headingley RCMP at 204-888-0358 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

0:29 Truck driver goes through Manitoba blockade set up by Wet’suwet’en supporters Truck driver goes through Manitoba blockade set up by Wet’suwet’en supporters