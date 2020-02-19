Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Politics

Pallister cites signs of progress in Manitoba’s carbon-tax talks with Ottawa

By The Canadian Press
Posted February 19, 2020 5:39 pm
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says he feels the federal government is willing to negotiate a deal on a carbon tax. Pallister shakes hands with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says he feels the federal government is willing to negotiate a deal on a carbon tax. Pallister shakes hands with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mike Sudoma

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says he believes the federal government is willing to negotiate a deal with his province on a carbon tax.

Pallister says talks with Ottawa are ongoing and he hopes to prove that Manitoba’s plan to tackle climate change is serious.

But he is not saying what price he is willing to put on carbon.

READ MORE: Manitoba carbon tax a maybe, Pallister says after meeting Trudeau in Winnipeg

Pallister’s Progressive Conservative government originally proposed a $25 a tonne tax, but the federal government said that was not high enough and imposed its own levy in Manitoba and some other provinces.

The federal tax escalates every year, and Pallister says he is still planning to have a flat tax that will be gathered by the Manitoba government.

To bolster his case, Pallister has released a list of spending commitments on items such as wetlands preservation and the cleanup of abandoned mines in the coming years.

Story continues below advertisement
Pallister says grain-drying would be exempt from a Manitoba carbon tax
Pallister says grain-drying would be exempt from a Manitoba carbon tax
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Brian Pallister Carbon Taxpallister carbon taxManitoba carbon tax fight with federal governmentmantioba carbon taxMantioba Carbon Tax fight with Ottawa
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.