Canada

Mont-Saint-Hilaire trains grind to a halt as protesters block tracks in Saint-Lambert

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted February 19, 2020 3:49 pm
Updated February 19, 2020 4:35 pm
The blockade began Wednesday afternoon in Saint-Lambert.
Global News

Quebec’s transport minister is growing concerned as protesters block railway tracks on Montreal’s south shore in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en Nation hereditary chiefs in British Columbia.

“It’s becoming very difficult to transport commuters by public transit,” he said, adding that buses are being added to help train users left in the lurch.

Exo, the regional transit authority for trains, has warned that service is cancelled until further notice on the Mont-Saint-Hilaire line on Wednesday afternoon due to the blockade in Saint-Lambert.

“No trains will run for the rest of the day,” exo warns on its website.

The group behind the blockade, known as MTL Wet’suwet’en Solidarity, said it plans to remain in place until police officers leave Wet’suwet’en territory where protests continue against the Coastal GasLink pipeline in B.C.

Nationwide blockades began two weeks ago after the RCMP arrested protesters following an injunction in December that required workers be given unobstructed access to the worksite.

Demonstrator Jessica Robert said in a statement that participants are “inspired by the courageous acts of Indigenous resistance” on unceded lands.

“We encourage others to take action in order to force the government to accept the demands of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs,” she said.

A blockade in Kahnawake on Montreal’s south shore has forced the cancellation of commuter trains on exo’s Candiac line for more than a week.

Mohawks protesting in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en Nation hereditary chiefs told Global News last week they planned to stay for as long it takes in order to protect the land and future generations.

Understanding the mixed messages of the rail blockades
Understanding the mixed messages of the rail blockades
