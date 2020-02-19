Menu

Crime

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP investigating residential break and enter in Dunsford

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 19, 2020 12:13 pm
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are investigating a break and enter in Dunsford.
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are investigating a break and enter in Dunsford. Nick Westoll / Global News File

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are investigating a break and enter at a Dunsford area home on Saturday night.

Police say around midnight on Feb. 15, suspects allegedly forced their way into a residence, awakening the homeowner.

Dunsford is approximately 19 kilometres northeast of Lindsay, Ont.

READ MORE: Arrests made in fatal Omemee, Ont. shooting, City of Kawartha Lakes OPP report

The suspects left a short time later. No injuries were reported, OPP said.

Police are seeking any witnesses who may have been in the area of Kawartha Lakes Road 36 at Kawartha Lakes Road 24, or noticed any parked vehicles, either just prior to midnight or just after.

Anyone having information on this crime is asked to contact the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Information can also be reported anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
