City of Kawartha Lakes OPP investigating residential break and enter in Dunsford

Send this page to someone via email

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are investigating a break and enter at a Dunsford area home on Saturday night.

Police say around midnight on Feb. 15, suspects allegedly forced their way into a residence, awakening the homeowner.

Dunsford is approximately 19 kilometres northeast of Lindsay, Ont.

The suspects left a short time later. No injuries were reported, OPP said.

Police are seeking any witnesses who may have been in the area of Kawartha Lakes Road 36 at Kawartha Lakes Road 24, or noticed any parked vehicles, either just prior to midnight or just after.

Anyone having information on this crime is asked to contact the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Information can also be reported anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

Story continues below advertisement

2:01 Amherstview Ont., couple speaks out after violent home invasion Amherstview Ont., couple speaks out after violent home invasion