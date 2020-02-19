Menu

Crime

Alberta RCMP find missing man’s remains on Stoney Nakoda First Nation

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted February 19, 2020 1:29 am
Updated February 19, 2020 1:32 am
The remains of Bradley Holloway, 41, were found on Stoney Nakoda First Nation on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020.
The remains of Bradley Holloway, 41, were found on Stoney Nakoda First Nation on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. Michael King/Global News

Alberta RCMP have found the remains of a 41-year-old man who has been missing since November.

Police said Tuesday that Bradley Holloway’s remains were found on Stoney Nakoda First Nation on Monday. RCMP have not provided details about his death or whether it is being considered suspicious.

Holloway, a father of eight, was last seen in Morley, Alta., on Nov. 22, 2019, according to RCMP.

The remains of Bradley Holloway, 41, were found on Stoney Nakoda First Nation on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020.
The remains of Bradley Holloway, 41, were found on Stoney Nakoda First Nation on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. Courtesy: Alberta RCMP

Marjorie Holloway wants to know what happened to her son and is wondering how she is going to cope without seeing him again.

“This has really brought a lot of pain, a lot of heartache knowing that he will never come back home again,” she said through tears.

Holloway said she is in shock over her family’s loss.

“He was very kind. Even though he had nothing, he was always there to offer help to other people,” she said.

Bradley Holloway’s family is remembering him as a kind, humble man. Bradley’s mother Marjorie Holloway (left) and cousin Lena Rider (right) are pictured on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020.
Bradley Holloway’s family is remembering him as a kind, humble man. Bradley’s mother Marjorie Holloway (left) and cousin Lena Rider (right) are pictured on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. Michael King/Global News

Lena Rider said her cousin Bradley felt like a brother to her, adding that he was well-known in the community.

“I’d like to remember Bradley as a very loving, caring, humble person,” she said.

“He wasn’t a troublemaker. He had peace everywhere. He lived life to the fullest even though he was just on his legs getting everywhere.”

Rider said her cousin was independent.

“Bradley would never get lost in the bushes or in the mountains; he was a mountain man and he was a natural horseman,” she said.

Bradley Holloway in an undated photo.
Bradley Holloway in an undated photo. Courtesy: Lena Rider

That his remains were found is simultaneously good and bad news, Rider said, adding that her family organized their own search operations.

“I’m just so glad they found his remains. Now we’ve got closure, but the justice system is so messed up, I don’t know if justice will be done,” she said.

“It’s sad to see my auntie hurt so much with no answers.”

RCMP said they will be providing an update on Wednesday.

