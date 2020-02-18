Menu

Man in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle in Toronto’s north end

By Alanna Rizza Global News
Posted February 18, 2020 8:46 pm
A man in his 80s is in life-threatening condition after he was hit by a vehicle on Tuesday evening.
A man in his 80s is in life-threatening condition after he was hit by a vehicle on Tuesday evening. Max Trotta/Global News

Toronto police say a man is in life-threatening condition after he was struck by a vehicle near York University Tuesday evening.

Police said emergency crews were called to the area of Jane Street and Shoreham Drive, south of Steeles Avenue West, at around 6:20 p.m. with reports a man hit by a car.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson said man in his 80s was rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Police said the man was found in the middle of the intersection with head injuries.

The driver remained at the scene.

The circumstances of the crash have not yet been determined as the investigation is ongoing. It’s not clear what, if any, charged were laid.

Toronto PoliceToronto trafficToronto ParamedicsToronto Pedestrian StruckToronto Road SafetyNorth York trafficJane Street and Shoreham Drive
