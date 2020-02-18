Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Black Mountain Irrigation District asking its Kelowna residents to conserve water

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 18, 2020 5:48 pm
Black Mountain says work is underway on a new waterline, which has prompted a temporary shutdown of its Mission Creek water supply. Rutland Water Works will be lending a hand by pumping water to Black Mountain.
Black Mountain says work is underway on a new waterline, which has prompted a temporary shutdown of its Mission Creek water supply. Rutland Water Works will be lending a hand by pumping water to Black Mountain. BMID

Kelowna residents served by the Black Mountain Irrigation District are being asked to conserve water for the next two to three weeks.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, Black Mountain Irrigation District said construction is underway on a new waterline to provide improved flow capacity and pressures to the north part of its water system.

READ MORE: South East Kelowna water district merges with city of Kelowna

As a result of connecting the waterline to its existing system, Black Mountain says it had to shut down its Mission Creek water supply. Construction started last week.

In the short term, Rutland Water Works will help supply Black Mountain’s water. Black Mountain said water is being pumped to its higher elevation from Rutland flats.

Lake Country aims to improve water quality with new infrastructure
Lake Country aims to improve water quality with new infrastructure

“There may be minor water quality variations, however there is no change in the safety of water provided,” Black Mountain said in the press release.

Story continues below advertisement

“We request that all customers conserve water and use only what you absolutely need for indoor household activities during this period.”

READ MORE: Dozens attend community water forum at Kelowna library hosted by UBC Okanagan

Black Mountain noted that this is not a water quality advisory, as all water will continue to meet provincial requirements.

It added that customers will be notified when normal water supply service is restored.

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
KelownaOkanagancentral okanaganmission creekblack mountainConserve waterBlack Mountain Irrigation Districtrutland water works
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.