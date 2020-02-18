Black Mountain Irrigation District asking its Kelowna residents to conserve water

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna residents served by the Black Mountain Irrigation District are being asked to conserve water for the next two to three weeks.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, Black Mountain Irrigation District said construction is underway on a new waterline to provide improved flow capacity and pressures to the north part of its water system.

As a result of connecting the waterline to its existing system, Black Mountain says it had to shut down its Mission Creek water supply. Construction started last week.

In the short term, Rutland Water Works will help supply Black Mountain’s water. Black Mountain said water is being pumped to its higher elevation from Rutland flats.

“There may be minor water quality variations, however there is no change in the safety of water provided,” Black Mountain said in the press release.

“We request that all customers conserve water and use only what you absolutely need for indoor household activities during this period.”

Black Mountain noted that this is not a water quality advisory, as all water will continue to meet provincial requirements.

It added that customers will be notified when normal water supply service is restored.