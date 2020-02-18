Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Regina police report 20 more drug overdoses in 5-day span, 62 since the new year

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted February 18, 2020 4:35 pm
Updated February 18, 2020 5:06 pm
Regina police report 20 more drug overdoses in 5-day span, 62 since the New Year
The Regina Police Service continues to investigate a high number of drug overdoses occurring in the city. Taryn Snell / Global News

Since the new year, the number of drug overdoses in Regina continues to climb at a rapid pace.

Between Feb. 14 and Feb. 18, Regina police said they had been to 20 reported overdoses.

Related News

Police attended to 11 of those 20 cases and administered naloxone or Narcan three times.

READ MORE: Fentanyl-related overdoses rise to 20 over 5-day stretch: Regina police

The city has now seen 62 drug overdoses since Jan. 1 with police attending 36 cases and administrating naloxone or Narcan 14 times.

Fifty-two of the 62 overdoses happened between Feb. 7 and Feb. 18.

Police suspect two people have died from fentanyl overdoses.

READ MORE: 2 die of suspected fentanyl overdose in Regina within hours: police

Story continues below advertisement

Regina police continue to remind the public to be aware of the threat posed by street drugs. This includes fentanyl, in particular, which has caused the majority of the overdoses, police said.

Police ask anyone experiencing or witnessing a drug overdose to call 911.

Naloxone kits are available to the public.

Police also ask anyone with information regarding these overdoes to contact them at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FentanylRegina PoliceRegina Police ServiceCrime StoppersNaloxoneDrug OverdoseRPSNarcanstreet drug
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.