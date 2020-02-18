Regina police report 20 more drug overdoses in 5-day span, 62 since the new year

Send this page to someone via email

Since the new year, the number of drug overdoses in Regina continues to climb at a rapid pace.

Between Feb. 14 and Feb. 18, Regina police said they had been to 20 reported overdoses.

Police attended to 11 of those 20 cases and administered naloxone or Narcan three times.

The city has now seen 62 drug overdoses since Jan. 1 with police attending 36 cases and administrating naloxone or Narcan 14 times.

Fifty-two of the 62 overdoses happened between Feb. 7 and Feb. 18.

Police suspect two people have died from fentanyl overdoses.

Story continues below advertisement

Regina police continue to remind the public to be aware of the threat posed by street drugs. This includes fentanyl, in particular, which has caused the majority of the overdoses, police said.

Police ask anyone experiencing or witnessing a drug overdose to call 911.

Naloxone kits are available to the public.

Police also ask anyone with information regarding these overdoes to contact them at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.