Omemee schools put on hold and secure after reports of gunshots: OPP

Both Scott Young Public School and Lady Eaton Elementary School in Omemee were put on hold and secure at 9:25 a.m. Tuesday after gunshots were reportedly heard by students in the area.

A release from Trillium Lakelands District School Board said the hold and secure was a precaution due to “an incident in the community” that is being investigated by police. A further release by the Kawartha Lakes OPP confirmed that officers attended the scene to investigate due to reports of gunshots.

Police said students heard the noise at approximately 8:30 a.m.

A hold and secure is different from a lockdown, as classroom routines and lessons continue as usual, with the exception of the exterior school doors being locked, according to the release by the school board. Students are not allowed outside when a hold and secure is in place.

According to police, the investigation deemed that the reports were “unsubstantiated,” and the hold and secure has been lifted at both schools around 10:50 a.m., and classes are operating as usual.

