Lindsay, Ont. man arrested for allegedly defacing downtown business: Police

A 30-year-old Lindsay man is facing charges after allegedly being caught drawing on the side of a downtown business with a permanent marker, a Kawartha Lakes Police Service release said Tuesday.

Police said the incident happened on the evening of Feb. 17.

According to police, a witness had seen the man drawing on the outside wall of the business. The witness contacted the police. Police said when officers arrived, the man was still drawing on the wall.

Allan Russell Balfour, of Lindsay, has been charged with mischief to property. Balfour is set to appear in court in Lindsay on March 19.

