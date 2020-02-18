Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Lindsay, Ont. man arrested for allegedly defacing downtown business: Police

By Noor Ibrahim Global News
Posted February 18, 2020 12:01 pm
A Lindsay man is facing charges after police say he was caught drawing on the outside wall of a business with a large permanent marker.
A Lindsay man is facing charges after police say he was caught drawing on the outside wall of a business with a large permanent marker. Global News Peterborough file

A 30-year-old Lindsay man is facing charges after allegedly being caught drawing on the side of a downtown business with a permanent marker, a Kawartha Lakes Police Service release said Tuesday.

Police said the incident happened on the evening of Feb. 17.

READ MORE: Omemee man charged with assault damages cruiser after arrest: OPP

According to police, a witness had seen the man drawing on the outside wall of the business. The witness contacted the police. Police said when officers arrived, the man was still drawing on the wall.

Allan Russell Balfour, of Lindsay, has been charged with mischief to property. Balfour is set to appear in court in Lindsay on March 19.

Ridge Meadows RCMP on hunt for tire slashing suspect
Ridge Meadows RCMP on hunt for tire slashing suspect
Story continues below advertisement
VandalismDowntown Lindsaydowntown lindsay businessLindsay manlindsay man chargedlindsay man drawing on businesspermanent marker
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.