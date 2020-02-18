Power outage leaves more than 2,000 south Londoners in the dark Tuesday morning

Send this page to someone via email

Londoners living in the city’s south end may be waking up in the dark Tuesday morning.

London Hydro is reporting more than 2,000 customers are without power this morning, including more than 1,700 in the Lambeth area alone.

According to the Thames Valley District School Board, Lambeth Public school is closed Tuesday as a result of the power outage.

There’s no word on what led to the power cutting out, but restoration is expected for 12 p.m. Tuesday.

To see the latest outage map from London Hydro, click here.

Drivers and pedestrians are reminded to use caution when traveling through intersections. If traffic lights are out, the public is asked to treat them as four-way stops and follow directions from members of the London Police Service if they’re on scene.