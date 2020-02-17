Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Crash kills senior, charges pending against Steinbach man

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted February 17, 2020 7:28 pm
RCMP are investigating a fatal crash near Steinbach Sunday night.
RCMP are investigating a fatal crash near Steinbach Sunday night. File / Global News

An elderly woman is dead following a head-on crash near Steinbach Sunday.

Police say an SUV heading west on Hwy. 52 tried to pass another vehicle when it crashed with an eastbound car around 6:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Hundreds of cattle killed in dairy farm fire near Steinbach

The driver of the car, a 78-year-old man from La Broquerie, Man., was rushed to hospital in critical condition. His passenger, an 81-year-old woman, from La Broquerie, died at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver of the SUV, a 29-year-old man from Steinbach, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say charges are pending against the Steinbach man.

READ MORE: Fire crews respond to helicopter crash at Manitoba’s Steinbach Airport

Steinbach RCMP continues to investigate along with a forensic collision reconstructionist.

Police are asking witnesses or anyone with information about the crash to call investigators at 204-326-1234.

Enormous steer in Steinbach
Enormous steer in Steinbach

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PolicewinnipegSteinbach RCMPHighway 52La BroquerieFatal Steinbach Crash
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.