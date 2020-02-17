Crash kills senior, charges pending against Steinbach man

Send this page to someone via email

An elderly woman is dead following a head-on crash near Steinbach Sunday.

Police say an SUV heading west on Hwy. 52 tried to pass another vehicle when it crashed with an eastbound car around 6:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Hundreds of cattle killed in dairy farm fire near Steinbach

The driver of the car, a 78-year-old man from La Broquerie, Man., was rushed to hospital in critical condition. His passenger, an 81-year-old woman, from La Broquerie, died at the scene.

At 6:30pm yesterday, #rcmpmb responded to collision on #MBHwy52, E of Steinbach. SUV travelling W was trying to pass when it collided head-on with a car travelling E. 78yo driver of the car in critical cond & 81yo passenger deceased. 29yo SUV driver also injured & facing charges. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) February 17, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

The driver of the SUV, a 29-year-old man from Steinbach, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say charges are pending against the Steinbach man.

Steinbach RCMP continues to investigate along with a forensic collision reconstructionist.

Police are asking witnesses or anyone with information about the crash to call investigators at 204-326-1234.

1:42 Enormous steer in Steinbach Enormous steer in Steinbach