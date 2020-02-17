Crash kills senior, charges pending against Steinbach man

An elderly woman is dead following a head-on crash near Steinbach Sunday.
Police say an SUV heading west on Hwy. 52 tried to pass another vehicle when it crashed with an eastbound car around 6:30 p.m.
The driver of the car, a 78-year-old man from La Broquerie, Man., was rushed to hospital in critical condition. His passenger, an 81-year-old woman, from La Broquerie, died at the scene.
The driver of the SUV, a 29-year-old man from Steinbach, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Police say charges are pending against the Steinbach man.
Steinbach RCMP continues to investigate along with a forensic collision reconstructionist.
Police are asking witnesses or anyone with information about the crash to call investigators at 204-326-1234.
