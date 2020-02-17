Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Man wanted for attempted murder after woman violently attacked on Valentine’s Day in Toronto

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted February 17, 2020 3:50 pm
Toronto police say they are looking for 24-year-old Samuel Smith.
Toronto police say they are looking for 24-year-old Samuel Smith. Toronto police/Handout

Toronto police say they are looking for a 24-year-old man who allegedly attacked a woman on Valentine’s Day in the west-end.

Police said officers were called to the Weston Road and Oak Street area at around 1:30 p.m. for reports of a violent assault.

Investigators allege a man broke into an apartment building and violently attacked a woman before fleeing the scene.

The man and the victim are known to each other, according to police.

READ MORE: Man injured in downtown Toronto shooting

Investigators said Samuel Smith is wanted on a number of charges, including attempted murder, aggravated assault, and threatening death.

Smith is described as being 6-foot-two, 160 to 170 lbs with short black hair, brown eyes and has a scar on his left cheek.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators warn that if seen, to not approach Smith but to call 911.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeToronto PoliceToronto Attempted Murderwest end attackattempted murder torontoSamuel SmithValentine's Day Attack
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.