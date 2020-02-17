Man wanted for attempted murder after woman violently attacked on Valentine’s Day in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they are looking for a 24-year-old man who allegedly attacked a woman on Valentine’s Day in the west-end.

Police said officers were called to the Weston Road and Oak Street area at around 1:30 p.m. for reports of a violent assault.

Investigators allege a man broke into an apartment building and violently attacked a woman before fleeing the scene.

The man and the victim are known to each other, according to police.

Investigators said Samuel Smith is wanted on a number of charges, including attempted murder, aggravated assault, and threatening death.

Smith is described as being 6-foot-two, 160 to 170 lbs with short black hair, brown eyes and has a scar on his left cheek.

Investigators warn that if seen, to not approach Smith but to call 911.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.