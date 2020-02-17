Menu

Politics

Pilot program to provide bus passes for income support recipients in St. John’s

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 17, 2020 3:16 pm
A Winnipeg Transit bus is seen in this file photo. Shane Gibson/Global News

Income support recipients in Newfoundland and Labrador’s capital will automatically receive free transit passes this spring as part of a two-year pilot program.

The provincial government announced the plan Monday in St. John’s after developing the program with the city and its Metrobus transit service.

A news release says approximately 10,000 income support recipients in greater St. John’s, which also includes Mount Pearl and Paradise, should see their bus passes in the mail in April.

New recipients will be mailed a pass once they are approved for benefits, which are paid to eligible low-income people to assist in covering daily living expenses.

The Department of Advanced Education, Skills and Labour says the government will spend $2.1 million annually on the program, which will be evaluated after two years.

Currently, recipients can receive bus passes to attend medical appointments, and the government says the pilot project will reduce strain on the health system by removing a requirement for them to verify their appointments.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Newfoundland and LabradorSt. John'sParadiseFree TransitMount PearlTransit Passesincome supportDepartment of Advanced EducationMetrobusSkills and Labour
