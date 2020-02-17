Open houses at three Winnipeg post-secondary schools this week

Send this page to someone via email

It may be Reading Week for current university students, but for those considering post-secondary education, it is the perfect time to check out local options. Three of Winnipeg’s major post-secondary schools are hosting open house events throughout the week.

Red River College gets things started Tuesday with a day session from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and then an evening session between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. at both the Notre Dame and Exchange District campuses.

Recruitment Officer Clint Thiessen says both locations will have similar campus tours, but the Notre Dame Campus will have expanded information on all of their programs.

“It’s kind of our one-stop-shop. If [people] don’t know what they want to do in terms of post-secondary, we would encourage them to come to the Notre Dame Campus,” Thiessen says.

“All of our programs from every campus — including our regional campuses in Winkler, Steinbach, the Interlake, Portage — they’re all going to be represented there. So you can come learn about what we have to offer, and then, of course, take a tour as well.”

On Tuesday it’s the University of Winnipeg’s turn, with a day session between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. and an evening session from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Dr. David F. Anderson Gymnasium at the Duckworth Centre.

“We have our professors, our staff, our current students all on board to show anyone who’s interested in exploring their options at the U of W just what we have going on,” says Ashley Dunlop, Director of Student Recruitment at the University of Winnipeg.

“Our size is kind of our biggest selling point,” Dunlop says.

“We’re about 10 thousand students, that’s holding steady. So we’re large enough that we have really great services for students, there’s great athletic facilities, there’s student support, there’s a lot going on, but [students] still get that small community feel.”

The University of Manitoba rounds things off on Thursday. It’s hosting a daytime program between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., followed by evening programming between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

“Presentations and tours [are] happening during the day, we’ve got an information village staffed by representatives from all the university’s faculties, programs and services — it’s an attempt to basically collect everyone from the university in one place,” says Kyle Lougheed, Student Recruitment Events Coordinator at the University of Manitoba.

“Yeah, we’re a big university, but we’ve got lots to offer because of that, Lougheed says.

“We always like to talk about the diversity of the programs we have here, we’ve got over 100 different academic programs for people to choose from. We don’t have everything, but we have lots.”

More details are available on each of the school’s websites.