Peterborough woman accused of using stolen bank cards at store, gas station: police

A Peterborough, Ont. woman is facing charges including possession of stolen property following a reported theft from a vehicle last week.

Police say sometime between 7 p.m. on Feb. 10 and 4 a.m. on Feb. 11, unknown person(s) allegedly entered a vehicle parked at a Centre Street home and stole a wallet containing cash and bank cards.

Further investigation determined the bank cards were later used at a convenience store and a gas station.

Investigators eventually identified a suspect.

Around 12:25 p.m. on Saturday, officers located the woman walking in the area of George Street North.

Tiffany Cheryl Ann Libby, 36, was arrested and charged with unlawful use of a credit card and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough Feb. 26.

