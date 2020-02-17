Menu

Crime

Peterborough woman accused of using stolen bank cards at store, gas station: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 17, 2020 1:58 pm
A Peterborough woman was charged after bank cards were reportedly stolen and used at a store and gas station.
A Peterborough woman was charged after bank cards were reportedly stolen and used at a store and gas station.

A Peterborough, Ont. woman is facing charges including possession of stolen property following a reported theft from a vehicle last week.

Police say sometime between 7 p.m. on Feb. 10 and 4 a.m. on Feb. 11, unknown person(s) allegedly entered a vehicle parked at a Centre Street home and stole a wallet containing cash and bank cards.

READ MORE: Omemee man charged after stolen bank cards used at Peterborough stores: police

Further investigation determined the bank cards were later used at a convenience store and a gas station.

Investigators eventually identified a suspect.

Around 12:25 p.m. on Saturday, officers located the woman walking in the area of George Street North.

Tiffany Cheryl Ann Libby, 36, was arrested and charged with unlawful use of a credit card and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough Feb. 26.

Pendant containing baby boy's ashes returned to Peterborough father
