Sports

WHL Roundup: Sunday, February 16, 2020

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 16, 2020 11:22 pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – Reece Newkirk scored a hat trick and Seth Jarvis had a goal and four assists as the Portland Winterhawks defeated the Moose Jaw Warriors 11-2 on Sunday in Western Hockey League play.

Mason Mannek struck twice while Nick Cicek, Cross Hanas, Jonas Brondberg, Tyson Kozak and Kishaun Gervais also scored for the Winterhawks (39-8-7).

Owen Hardy and Martin Lang found the back of the net for the Warriors (12-36-4), who have lost 10 in a row.

Dante Giannuzzi turned aside 18 shots for Portland. Brock Gould made 46 saves for Moose Jaw.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
