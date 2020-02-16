‘I’m a little annoyed’: Vandal slashes tires of several cars in Maple Ridge neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

Several neighbours in a quiet Maple Ridge community woke up Sunday morning to find the tires slashed on their vehicles.

Homeowners in the area of 224 Street and Abernathy Way say they’ve heard between 15 and 30 vehicles had at least one tire slashed.

Ridge Meadows RCMP officers could be seen inspecting the vandalized vehicles and interviewing owners but have not yet commented on the investigation.

“It’s a bad way to start a Sunday for sure,” Brent Scott said. “It’s senseless, it’s stupid. It’s ridiculous.”

Jason Heinrich, owner of Mudmaster Drywall, said the vandalism on his work van had dashed his Sunday plans, and could make next week difficult for his business.

“I’m a little annoyed,” he said. “What are they thinking? What’s wrong with the person is what I’m trying to figure out.”

Heinrich says he called ICBC to get a tow to a repair shop but was told it would be three to five days until that could happen.

“What’s up with that,” he said. “What kind of insurance company do we have that they can’t even pick up a vehicle right away to get it fixed?”

RCMP have left cards on vehicles whose owners were unavailable asking them to contact police.

It’s not known how many suspects are being sought or if any have been identified.

