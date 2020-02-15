Pedestrian killed by vehicle on Highway 10 in Surrey

Send this page to someone via email

A pedestrian was killed after getting struck by a vehicle travelling on Highway 10 in the Cloverdale area of Surrey Friday night.

Surrey RCMP say the collision happened around 8 p.m. in the 18300-block of the highway in the westbound lanes.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver remained at the scene and is co-operating with the investigation.

RCMP say they are still investigating and would not speak to whether speed or alcohol were factors in the collision.

Police said Highway 10 between 180 and 184 Streets would be shut down for the next few hours while investigators gather evidence.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam video is asked to contact Surrey RCMP or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.

Story continues below advertisement

The crash comes less than a month after a 55-year-old man was killed in Surrey’s Campbell Heights area.

3:53 Pedestrian safety Pedestrian safety