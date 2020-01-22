55-year-old pedestrian killed in Surrey collision

Send this page to someone via email

A 55-year-old man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Surrey on Wednesday morning.

Surrey RCMP said the collision happened just after 7 a.m. near 24th Avenue and 188 Street.

According to police, paramedics were called to the scene but were unable to revive the victim. Police say the driver remained at the scene.

Police were asking people to avoid the area while officers investigated.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage shot in the area at the time is asked to contact Surrey RCMP.

