Canada

55-year-old pedestrian killed in Surrey collision

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 22, 2020 1:54 pm
The scene of a fatal crash in Surrey on Wednesday. .
The scene of a fatal crash in Surrey on Wednesday. . Global News

A 55-year-old man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Surrey on Wednesday morning.

Surrey RCMP said the collision happened just after 7 a.m. near 24th Avenue and 188 Street.

READ MORE: Vancouver police confirm first pedestrian fatality of 2020

According to police, paramedics were called to the scene but were unable to revive the victim. Police say the driver remained at the scene.

Police were asking people to avoid the area while officers investigated.

READ MORE: 33-year-old man struck and killed in East Vancouver rush hour traffic

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage shot in the area at the time is asked to contact Surrey RCMP.

Suspect in fatal hit-and-run of Surrey motorcyclist turns himself in
